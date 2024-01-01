Health official: RSF attacks main hospital in Sudan’s al-Fashir

Shafaqna English- The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked the main hospital in al-Fashir, in Sudan’s North Darfur state.

A drone fired four missiles at the hospital overnight, destroying wards, waiting areas, and other facilities, said state health minister Ibrahim Khatir and the al-Fashir resistance committee, a pro-democracy group that monitors violence in the area.

Images they shared showed debris scattered over hospital beds and damaged ceilings and walls. The RSF says it does not target civilians and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: New Arab

