Shafaqna English- Exploring 200 years of Muslim American history in the docuseries American Muslims: A History Revealed.

Centuries after the first Muslims stepped foot in America, the United States is home to nearly 4 million Muslim Americans. In American Muslims: A History Revealed, a six-part PBS docuseries that premiered in October, journalists and historians uncover the stories of American Muslims spanning over 200 years from past to present.

Source: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com