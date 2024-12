Shafaqna English- Droughts affect the livelihoods of 1.8 billion people worldwide, pushing already vulnerable communities to the brink, according to UNCCD’s newly released World Drought Atlas and Economics of Drought Resilience reports.

They also cost an estimated $300 billion per year, threatening key economic sectors such as agriculture, energy, and water.

