Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Metro launches red, green lines

Shafaqna English- The Red Line (King Abdullah Road) and Green Line (King Abdulaziz Road) of the Riyadh Metro open on Sunday.

Passengers have access to stations on the two lines from 6 a.m. to midnight, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Riyadh Metro, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030, is a crucial step toward reducing traffic congestion in the capital and improving the quality of life for the city’s residents.

With this addition, five out of the six metro lines are now operational.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

