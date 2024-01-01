English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsShia MediaVideos

[Video] Unveiling the Mindful Essence of Prayer

0

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Psychology of Salah – episode 8, This series explores the psychological dimensions of “Salaah/Salaat (Islamic prayer)“, offering a deeper understanding of its components and their impact on the heart, soul, and mind.

The discussion on “Psychology of Salah” hosted by Rebecca Masterton with guest Ghulam Abbas Lakha explores the transformative psychological impact of Salah, emphasizing mindfulness and presence. In this 10-part series, episode eight focuses on refining the quality of Salah, especially in modern, stressed environments. Lakha discusses how practices like Ruku and Sujud embody deep psychological and spiritual significance, beyond legalistic or mechanical routines. Salah, he notes, serves as a “breathing of the soul,” with its spacing throughout the day offering mental rejuvenation akin to spiritual therapy, integrating Islamic theology with modern psychological insights.

Highlighting Sujud as a pinnacle of spiritual connection, Lakha explains its dual representation of life’s journey and our relationship with Allah. The first Sujud symbolizes our origin from dust, while the second represents our return, embodying the cycle of life and resurrection. This physical act fosters mindfulness, detaches us from worldly stress, and reattaches us to Allah’s timeless essence. Practical insights, such as tailoring recitations to the moment, show how even brief prayers can supercharge focus and emotional resilience, making Salah a powerful tool for daily rejuvenation and spiritual alignment.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Transforming Salaah into Soulful Connection

parniani

[Video] Finding Resilience and Mercy Through Prayer

parniani

[Video] Unlocking Spiritual and Mental Harmony Through Intention and Reflection

parniani

[Video] Deepening Connection and Transforming Life

parniani

[Video] Martyrdom of Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)

parniani

[Video] Divorce; Prevention, Support & Solutions

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.