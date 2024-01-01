[Video] Unveiling the Mindful Essence of Prayer

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: Psychology of Salah – episode 8, This series explores the psychological dimensions of “Salaah/Salaat (Islamic prayer)“, offering a deeper understanding of its components and their impact on the heart, soul, and mind.

The discussion on “Psychology of Salah” hosted by Rebecca Masterton with guest Ghulam Abbas Lakha explores the transformative psychological impact of Salah, emphasizing mindfulness and presence. In this 10-part series, episode eight focuses on refining the quality of Salah, especially in modern, stressed environments. Lakha discusses how practices like Ruku and Sujud embody deep psychological and spiritual significance, beyond legalistic or mechanical routines. Salah, he notes, serves as a “breathing of the soul,” with its spacing throughout the day offering mental rejuvenation akin to spiritual therapy, integrating Islamic theology with modern psychological insights.

Highlighting Sujud as a pinnacle of spiritual connection, Lakha explains its dual representation of life’s journey and our relationship with Allah. The first Sujud symbolizes our origin from dust, while the second represents our return, embodying the cycle of life and resurrection. This physical act fosters mindfulness, detaches us from worldly stress, and reattaches us to Allah’s timeless essence. Practical insights, such as tailoring recitations to the moment, show how even brief prayers can supercharge focus and emotional resilience, making Salah a powerful tool for daily rejuvenation and spiritual alignment.

Part of series: Psychology of Salah

www.shafaqna.com