Ahkam Graph: What is your ruling on autopsy of a deceased Muslim?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Autopsy”.

Question & Answer

Question: What is your ruling on autopsy of a deceased Muslim?
Answer: It is not permissible to perform autopsy on the body of a dead Muslim for the sake of education and other purposes. It is only permissible, if the life of another Muslim depends on it—even if it is sometime in the future.

