Press TV: Iran’s Potential in the Booming Halal Market

Shafaqna English- As the global halal market surges toward a projected value of $3.2 trillion by 2024, Iran stands poised to capitalize on its cultural and industrial strengths, aiming to become a leading player in the rapidly expanding sector, as Press TV wrote.

The global halal market, valued at $3.2 trillion in 2024, is expanding at nearly twice the rate of the global economy, driven by a surge in the Muslim population and increasing demand for halal-certified products. Initially centered around food, the halal industry now spans a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, healthcare, logistics, and even media. The growing appeal of halal products, due to their emphasis on ethics, sustainability, and superior quality, has extended beyond Muslim consumers, with non-Muslims also embracing them for their health and safety benefits.

Iran, with its strong cultural and religious connection to halal practices, is well-positioned to become a leader in the halal industry. The country already produces 83% of its annual food needs domestically, with significant outputs in products like dates, honey, pistachios, and walnuts. While Iranian exports of halal food to neighboring Muslim countries are growing, they account for less than 1% of the global halal food market. However, Iran’s robust industrial sectors in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and leather, combined with its growing capacity to produce halal goods, provide ample opportunities for expansion into global markets.

To capitalize on these opportunities, Iran is setting ambitious goals to become one of the top three countries in the halal market. The government is working to increase the issuance of halal certifications, which has already risen sharply in recent years. To strengthen its position, Iran plans to create a unified strategy for developing a comprehensive halal ecosystem, including policies that promote the halal lifestyle across various industries. This strategic development could significantly boost Iran’s share of the global halal economy, positioning it as a key player in this rapidly growing sector.

Source: Press TV

