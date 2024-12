Omid-ur-Rahman Fazel, UNICEF’s spokesperson in Afghanistan, said: “We have built 157 water supply networks in Afghanistan, all of which operate using solar energy and gravity, providing around 633,000 people with access to clean drinking water.”

Consecutive droughts and declining groundwater levels across various parts of the country have posed serious challenges to the lives of citizens.

Yadgar, a resident of Jawzjan province affected by the droughts, says he spends 200 Afghanis (almost $3) daily to buy water.

He told TOLOnews: “We face water shortages here. We spend 100 to 200 Afghanis daily to buy water. We urge the government to provide us with water.”

Azizullah, another resident of Jawzjan, added: “We pay 20 Afghanis for three barrels of water. Some days we can afford this, and some days we can’t. Our request is for cooperation in gaining access to water.”

In the meantime, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has warned that Kabul’s groundwater resources might be completely depleted by 2030.