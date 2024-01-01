Iraq concludes final phase of population census

The Iraqi Ministry of Planning stated that “the census phases were highly successful and fully electronic, starting with numbering and listing from September 1 to October 31, followed by the population count from November 20 to 22, and concluding with detailed demographic data collection.”

The census encompassed all Iraqi provinces, including the Kurdistan Region, along with remote areas, nomadic communities, and various types of establishments.

Preliminary census results will be released in February, after completing data classification, coding, and detailed reports on the population’s demographic and social characteristics, the ministry affirmed.