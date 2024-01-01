English
Indonesia: Over five million people waiting for their turn to perform Haj pilgrimage

Shafaqna English – More than Five million people in Indonesia are waiting for their turn to perform the annual Haj pilgrimage.

The number of Indonesian Muslims waiting to perform the Hajj pilgrimage has reached 5.4 million and continues to grow each year, government officials revealed on Saturday.

Indonesia has an annual Hajj quota of around 200,000 pilgrims. This means the current waiting list spans at least 25 years.

We need to find a solution to this issue and help Indonesian Muslims fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam through Sharia banking services,” said Fadlul Imansyah, head of the Hajj Fund Management Agency (BPKH).

He cited government statistics showing that the registered would-be pilgrims account for only 0.31 percent of Indonesia’s 210 million Muslims.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

