Pope Francis appeals for peace in the world

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis appeals for peace in the world.

“From this island of the Mediterranean, we raise a plea for peace: peace for all the lands that face this sea, especially for the Holy Land where Mary gave birth to Jesus,” said Pope Francis before the recitation of the Angelus Prayer on Sunday.

Addressing the bishops, clergy, and religious of the French island of Corsica, where he is spending the day to participate in a Conference, celebrate Holy Mass, and meet with the faithful, the Pope made his urgent and tireless plea for the war-torn countries of the globe.

“Peace for Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and the entire Middle East! Peace in tormented Myanmar,” he prayed.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

