UNHCR efforts to create better conditions for Afghan returnees

Shafaqna English- Arafat Jamal, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has announced efforts to create better conditions for Afghan returnees inside the country.

He told TOLOnews that the organization is implementing measures such as distributing cash assistance and providing shelters for Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan.

Arafat Jamal said: “What we do for the returnees from Iran and Pakistan is, first, we give them cash. When they arrive at the border, they get $350, and then the amount goes up. This cash enables people to rent a room, buy some food, and get transport to their homes. After that, we do shelter, building people homes so that they can establish themselves.”

Source: Tolo News

