Is the increasing number of internal border controls ending the EU dream?

Shafaqna English- More EU countries are bringing in internal border checks even as Bulgaria and Romania are set to become full Schengen Area members. Critics argue these measures, intended as temporary exceptions, risk undermining Schengen’s principles.

In June 2025, the village of Schengen in the southwest of the tiny EU state of Luxembourg will see big celebrations. It was in Schengen on June 14, 1985, that ministers from the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Germany signed the agreement that paved the way for border crossings between their states without identity controls.

This was the nucleus of what has become known as the Schengen Area, which now covers 25 EU countries, as well as the non-EU nations of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

The freedom of movement most Europeans enjoy today is often referred to by the European Commission as one of the “crown jewels” of European integration. The jewel is starting to lose some of its luster, however.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com