Saudi Arabia registers 13,040 new sites of historical importance

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission announced the registration of 13,040 new urban heritage sites, increasing the total number of documented sites with cultural and historical importance to 17,495 in various regions.

The commission’s National Urban Heritage Register includes a list of urban sites that manifest a “lasting testament to Saudi Arabia’s historical narratives for future generations,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to SPA, the most recent registered sites are 1,950 in Riyadh, 3,273 in Madinah, 1,531 in Al-Baha, 1,525 in Hail, 1,400 in Qassim, 972 in Aseer, 571 in Makkah, 363 in Al-Jouf, 351 in Jazan, 200 in Najran, 107 in Tabuk, 35 in the Northern Borders, and 762 in the Eastern Region.

Source: Arab News

