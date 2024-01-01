English
Afghanistan: Nimroz residents complain about limited health services

Shafaqna English- Some residents of Nimroz province have expressed concerns about limited health services.

They say that due to the lack of necessary facilities and capacity in this hospital, patients’ problems are not being adequately addressed.

Sher Khan, a resident of Nimroz, said: “The service capacity of the provincial hospital in Zaranj city is low, and our patients are not being properly cared for. I urge the officials in the caretaker government to expedite the construction and operationalization of the 100-bed hospital in this province.”

Source:Tolo News

