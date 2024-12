Shafaqna English- New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has condemned what he has described as Islamophobic graffiti seen in Western Sydney over the weekend.

In a statement, the premier said that “vandalism like this that is aimed at particular religions is designed to incite hatred and is completely abhorrent”.

The attack took place in Chester Hill, an area with a high Muslim population.

Source: ABC.net

www.shafaqna.com