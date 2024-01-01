English
What is Islam’s perspective on poverty?

Islam views poverty as a significant social issue and emphasizes the importance of addressing it through various means. Here are some key points about Islam’s perspective on poverty:

  1. Charity (Zakat and Sadaqah):
    • Zakat: One of the Pillars of Islam, zakat is a mandatory form of charity. Muslims are required to give a portion of their wealth to those in need. This helps redistribute wealth and reduce poverty within the community.
    • Sadaqah: Voluntary charity that Muslims are encouraged to give regularly. It can take many forms, including monetary donations, food, clothing, or acts of kindness.
  2. Social Responsibility:
    • Islam promotes a strong sense of social responsibility. Muslims are encouraged to look after the well-being of their neighbors and community members, ensuring that no one is left in need.
  3. Prohibition of Exploitation:
    • Islamic teachings prohibit exploitation and unjust practices such as charging excessive interest (usury). This ensures that the poor are not further burdened by unfair financial practices.
  4. Economic Justice:
    • Islam advocates for economic justice and fairness in trade and business. Fair treatment of workers, honest transactions, and ethical business practices are emphasized to create an equitable society.
  5. Helping Hand:
    • The concept of helping those in need is deeply ingrained in Islamic teachings. Acts of compassion, empathy, and support for the less fortunate are highly valued.
  6. Prophetic Example:
    • The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) set a strong example of compassion and support for the poor. His life and teachings are filled with instances of helping those in need and advocating for social justice.

Islamic teachings provide a comprehensive framework for addressing poverty, promoting social welfare, and ensuring that everyone in the community is cared for and supported.

