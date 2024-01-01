Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- What is Islam’s perspective on poverty?

Islam views poverty as a significant social issue and emphasizes the importance of addressing it through various means. Here are some key points about Islam’s perspective on poverty:

Charity (Zakat and Sadaqah): Zakat : One of the Pillars of Islam, zakat is a mandatory form of charity. Muslims are required to give a portion of their wealth to those in need. This helps redistribute wealth and reduce poverty within the community.

: One of the Pillars of Islam, zakat is a mandatory form of charity. Muslims are required to give a portion of their wealth to those in need. This helps redistribute wealth and reduce poverty within the community. Sadaqah: Voluntary charity that Muslims are encouraged to give regularly. It can take many forms, including monetary donations, food, clothing, or acts of kindness. Social Responsibility: Islam promotes a strong sense of social responsibility. Muslims are encouraged to look after the well-being of their neighbors and community members, ensuring that no one is left in need. Prohibition of Exploitation: Islamic teachings prohibit exploitation and unjust practices such as charging excessive interest (usury). This ensures that the poor are not further burdened by unfair financial practices. Economic Justice: Islam advocates for economic justice and fairness in trade and business. Fair treatment of workers, honest transactions, and ethical business practices are emphasized to create an equitable society. Helping Hand: The concept of helping those in need is deeply ingrained in Islamic teachings. Acts of compassion, empathy, and support for the less fortunate are highly valued. Prophetic Example: The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) set a strong example of compassion and support for the poor. His life and teachings are filled with instances of helping those in need and advocating for social justice.

Islamic teachings provide a comprehensive framework for addressing poverty, promoting social welfare, and ensuring that everyone in the community is cared for and supported.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations