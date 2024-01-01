The UK’s Christmas week weather is likely to be unsettled

Shafaqna English- The UK’s weather over the Christmas week is looking quite changeable and unsettled, with spells of wind and snow, forecasters have said.

It comes as motoring experts have warned drivers to stay away from major roads during periods of Friday and Saturday to avoid the worst of the festive holiday traffic.

The Met Office has said the “wettest and windiest conditions” are expected in northern parts of the UK during the Christmas period, with some spells of heavy rain.

