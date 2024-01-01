As winter approaches in St. John’s, those experiencing homelessness, food insecurity, and economic hardship face increasing challenges.

In response, Islamic Relief Canada is assembling 450 kits to help people stay warm during the cold months as part of their Winter Warmth Campaign.

On Saturday, volunteers from Islamic Relief’s St. John’s chapter gathered at Memorial University to assemble donations. These kits include hygiene data-x-items such as toothpaste and deodorant, as well as warming data-x-items like hats, mitts, and blankets.

The data-x-items were packed into backpacks and will be distributed to those in need with the assistance of local charities, including Stella’s Circle, the Gathering Place, Sakeenah Canada, and Connections for Seniors.