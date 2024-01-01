English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsReligious Questions

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Question and answer about doing sajdah

0

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question 1: Is it alright to do sajdah on concrete or on mosaic?
Answer: Yes, it is alright.

Question 2: Some prayer-mats are made of synthetic material; is it permissible to do sajdah on them?
Answer: Sajdah on such items is not good enough.

Question 3: Is it permissible to do sajdah on writing paper and on paper tissues, especially, if is not known whether or not the raw material they are made of was from items on which sajdah is valid?

Answer: It is not permissible to do sajdah on paper tissues, only after ascertaining that they have been made from items on which sajdah is allowed; it is permissible to do sajdah on paper if it is made from material on which sajdah is allowed or from cotton or flax.

Source: sistani.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ahkam Graph: What is your ruling on autopsy of a deceased Muslim?

parniani

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Are leather products from Europe pure for prayer if the source is unknown?

parniani

Ahkam Graph: Is it permissible to wail and cry loudly as well as beat one’s head and face in mourning for Imam Hussain (AS)?

parniani

Q&A for Muslims in the West: Is it permissible to pray and perform Wudhu in offices with unclear ownership?

parniani

Ahkam Graph: What is the ruling of various forms of alcohol that causes intoxication?

parniani

Q&A for Muslims in the West: How can fixed carpet be purified if it becomes impure with urine or blood?

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.