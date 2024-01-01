Q&A for Muslims in the West: Question and answer about doing sajdah

Shafaqna English- Questions on Muslims issues in the West and answers from the Grand Ayatollah Sistani based on the text of the book: “A Code of Practice For Muslims in the West” by ‘Abdul Hadi As-Seyyed Muhammad Taqi Al-Hakim.

Question 1: Is it alright to do sajdah on concrete or on mosaic?

Answer: Yes, it is alright.

Question 2: Some prayer-mats are made of synthetic material; is it permissible to do sajdah on them?

Answer: Sajdah on such items is not good enough.

Question 3: Is it permissible to do sajdah on writing paper and on paper tissues, especially, if is not known whether or not the raw material they are made of was from items on which sajdah is valid?

Answer: It is not permissible to do sajdah on paper tissues, only after ascertaining that they have been made from items on which sajdah is allowed; it is permissible to do sajdah on paper if it is made from material on which sajdah is allowed or from cotton or flax.

Source: sistani.org

www.shafaqna.com