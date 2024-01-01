Afghanistan: Kabul’s residents complain of high price of medicine amid increased illnesses

Shafaqna English- Residents of Kabul are frustrated by the rise in various illnesses and the high medicine prices in the capital’s pharmacies.



The capital’s residents are urging the Ministry of Public Health to take serious measures to regulate medicine prices across all pharmacies. With the onset of winter and the cold weather, air pollution is cited as the cause of many illnesses in Kabul.

Shirullah, who brought his son to Kabul from Parwan for treatment, complained about the high cost of medicine in the capital’s pharmacies, saying: “In one pharmacy, the price of medicine is one amount, and in another pharmacy, it is different. Overall, the price of medicine is extremely high.”

Source: Tolo News

www.shafaqna.com