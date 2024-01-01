Environment Agency: More than 6m homes in England face flood risk

Shafaqna English- More than 6m homes in England face flood risk under the latest climate projections, according to a study by the Environment Agency. This could rise to 8m – or one in four properties – by 2050, the study said. New modeling shows the number of homes expected to flood has risen much higher than previously expected.

In England, 6.3m properties are in areas at risk of flooding from one or a combination of rivers, the sea, and surface water. Of these, 4.6m properties are in areas at risk of flooding from surface water. This is when extreme rainfall causes drainage systems to become overwhelmed, which can cause dangerous flash flooding. This projection is a 43% increase on the Environment Agency’s previous assessment.

Source: Guardian

