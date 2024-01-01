With labor shortages across Europe, Syrians face a push to return

Shafaqna English- With labor shortages across Europe, how can EU states balance calls to repatriate Syrians with the bloc’s workforce needs?

Germany was quick to announce a pause in asylum applications from Syrian nationals.

The German government suspended decisions on more than 47,000 pending asylum claims from Syrians. Within hours, France, Britain, Italy, and several others followed suit.

The decisions heightened nervousness among the more than 1.5 million Syrians who have settled in Europe since the civil war began in 2011.

Particularly alarming were remarks by Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, who instructed his ministry to prepare a program for the “orderly repatriation and deportation to Syria.” German politicians have made similar calls.

