International Shia News Agency
Heavy burden of poverty on Afghan women

Shafaqna English- Afghan women’s silence was a muted cry—a cry of injustice, of the rights denied them, of the burdens they bore.

The biting cold of winter seemed to pierce her very bones. Her cracked and wounded hands clutched a frozen metal cup, seeking solace in the faint warmth of a pale, flavorless tea. This tea, though lacking taste, was the only warmth offering her a brief respite from the merciless chill. She was a woman whose eyes carried the weight of untold suffering and hardship, yet within them flickered a faint spark of hope, refusing to extinguish.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

