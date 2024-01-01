Vatican News: Pope appreciates a phrase from his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani

Shafaqna English- Pope appreciates a phrase from their meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in 2021: “Human beings are either brothers in religion or equals in creation”, Vatican News reported.

To mark his 88th birthday, Pope Francis has released several excerpts from his autobiography Hope, which will hit bookshelves in January. The book recounts his childhood in Buenos Aires and his 2021 visit to Iraq.

The Pope said that he found a light of hope in his March 6 meeting with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf.

Held in a spirit of fraternity in al-Sistani’s home, it was “a gesture eloquent in the East, even more than declarations or documents, as it signifies friendship and belonging to the same family,” the Pope explains. “It did my soul good and made me feel honored.”

He recalls the Ayatollah’s joint appeal to the great powers “to abandon the language of war, prioritizing reason and wisdom.” The Pope appreciates a phrase from their meeting: “Human beings are either brothers in religion or equals in creation.”

