Business Standard: Japan-India Startups Partner to Combat Space Debris with Laser Satellites”

Shafaqna English- Japanese startup Orbital Lasers and Indian robotics company InspeCity are collaborating to address the growing problem of space debris. They plan to explore the use of laser-equipped satellites for deorbiting defunct satellites and stabilizing debris by vaporizing its surface. Orbital Lasers, spun off from SKY Perfect JSAT, aims to demonstrate this technology by 2027 and integrate it into InspeCity’s systems if regulatory approvals in India and Japan are met, as Business Standard reported.

The partnership reflects increasing global concerns over orbital congestion, with a United Nations panel recently calling for urgent action to manage space objects. Both companies have secured funding—Orbital Lasers raised $5.8 million, and InspeCity $1.5 million—signaling growing interest in space servicing markets, which now feature over 100 companies worldwide.

Source: Business Standard

