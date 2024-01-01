World Economic Forum: Balancing Innovation and Risks of AI Agents

Shafaqna English- The World Economic Forum discusses the rise of AI agents, or “agentic AI,” which are autonomous systems capable of complex tasks with minimal human oversight. These technologies promise benefits like improved productivity, skill gap reduction, and applications across industries such as healthcare and education.

However, risks include ethical concerns, technical limitations, and potential job displacement. Mitigating these challenges requires robust oversight, ethical guidelines, and public awareness. A new white paper outlines strategies for balancing innovation and responsibility.

Source: World Economic Forum

www.shafaqna.com