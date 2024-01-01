Muslim leaders say Islamophobia “become normalized in Australia”

Shafaqna English- Muslim leaders say Islamophobia has become normalized in Australia.

Muslim leaders describe recent vandalism targeted at predominantly Muslim communities in Western Sydney as unsurprising.

Images published by The Guardian show the words “CANCEL ISLAM” scrawled on a railway underpass in Chester Hill. The graffiti was later covered by white paint.

The Islamic Council of NSW chief executive Elias Attia told ABC Radio Sydney on Tuesday that the Chester Hill graffiti was disappointing but not surprising. He said it was far from the worst incidents he had heard about.

“It’s like many instances of Islamophobia, they’re designed to intimidate the Muslim community, to exclude them from public spaces and make them feel unwelcome in their neighborhoods,” Mr Attia said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned the Islamophobic graffiti on Sunday, saying it was “designed to incite hatred and completely abhorrent”.

In his first media interview, the Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik, told RN Breakfast words like those graffitied in Chester Hill had no place in a multicultural and multi-faith Australia.

“Islamophobia is one of those hidden cancers that eat away at social cohesion that is well known among Muslims in the communities, but it hasn’t warranted or received the public outcry and coverage that many of us believe it should,” he said.

Source:ABC NEWS

