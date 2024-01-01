English
Ahkam Graph: How is adulthood confirmed in a male?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Adulthood”.

Question & Answer

Question: How is adulthood confirmed in a male?
Answer: Adulthood in males could be confirmed if one of the four signs was present:
1. First: Completion of fifteen lunar calendar years of age (equal to about 14 years and seven months and fifteen days of the solar calendar).
2. Second: Ejaculation through sexual intercourse, or seminal discharge while awake or asleep.
3.Third: The presence of pubic hair, of the rough type.
4. Fourth: The presence of hair on the face and above the lips.
Note: The presence of under arm and chest hair and the deepening of the voice are not the signs of adulthood in Islamic law. He should begin performing his religious duties when he attains the age of adulthood.

