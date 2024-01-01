English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

ILO:Migrant workers are playing an increasingly vital role in Europe

0

Shafaqna English- Migrant workers are playing an increasingly vital role in the EU labor market, according to the International Labor Organization.

Globally, migrant workers make up 4.7 percent of the labor force, but in Europe, the percentage is even greater, and rising. “International migrants are a vital force in the global labor market,” states the International Labor Organization (ILO) in its latest report published on December 16.

In 2013, the proportion of migrant workers employed in Europe stood at 22.5 percent. Nearly a decade later, in 2022, that figure had risen slightly to 23.3 percent. Aging populations in regions like Europe, as well as North America and some Arab countries, mean that there will be an ever-increasing need for migrant workers to keep the economy running and keep paying into the pension systems in countries with welfare states.

In 2022, the number of international migrants globally reached nearly 285 million people. Of these, nearly 168 million were actively contributing to the labor force. Most live in high-income countries.

Source:INFO MIGRANTS

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Transport Minister: Europe To Link Iraq’s Development Road

leila yazdani

Archbishop of Vienna calls for “fraternal rapprochement” with Islam

nafiseh yazdani

Food Navigator: Europe’s Booming Halal Food and Drink Sales Opportunity

parniani

CNN: Greece closed Acropolis due to extreme heat

parniani

The Guardian: Tobacco-alcohol-processed foods-fossil fuels kill 2.7 million Europeans annually

parniani

Europe: Young Muslim communities concerned as far-right gains more seats in parliament

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.