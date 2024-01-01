ILO:Migrant workers are playing an increasingly vital role in Europe

Shafaqna English- Migrant workers are playing an increasingly vital role in the EU labor market, according to the International Labor Organization.

Globally, migrant workers make up 4.7 percent of the labor force, but in Europe, the percentage is even greater, and rising. “International migrants are a vital force in the global labor market,” states the International Labor Organization (ILO) in its latest report published on December 16.

In 2013, the proportion of migrant workers employed in Europe stood at 22.5 percent. Nearly a decade later, in 2022, that figure had risen slightly to 23.3 percent. Aging populations in regions like Europe, as well as North America and some Arab countries, mean that there will be an ever-increasing need for migrant workers to keep the economy running and keep paying into the pension systems in countries with welfare states.

In 2022, the number of international migrants globally reached nearly 285 million people. Of these, nearly 168 million were actively contributing to the labor force. Most live in high-income countries.

Source:INFO MIGRANTS