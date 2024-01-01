UN rights chief: Racial justice demands collective action

Shafaqna English- “Racial justice demands collective action,” UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said.

Volker Türk on Tuesday welcomed the UN General Assembly’s proclamation of the Second International Decade for People of African Descent.

The new decade of action starting in January, will build on the progress of the past 10 years to advance the human rights of the diaspora worldwide.

“To secure the full rights and freedoms of people of African descent, States and all of us must effectively confront the legacies of enslavement and colonialism, dismantle systemic racism and deliver reparatory justice. We need bold action to deliver real change,” the High Commissioner added.

