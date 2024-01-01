India: High Court judge criticized for controversial remarks towards the Muslim community

Shafaqna English- An Allahabad High Court judge appeared before a five-judge Supreme Court collegium led by the Chief Justice of India over controversial remarks he made regarding India’s Muslim community.

Speaking at an event in Kashi Province organized by the legal wing of the right-wing Hindu nationalist group Vishwa Hindu Parishad on 8 December, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav argued in favor of the controversial Uniform Civil Code, claiming that India’s Hindu community had historically addressed flaws in Hindu personal laws, and questioning why Muslims had not done the same to personal laws within their community.

He added that while Hinduism taught tolerance and kindness to children since from by teaching them to love animals and nature, Islam did not because they allowed children to witness the slaughter of animals.

Justice Yadav’s remarks drew widespread criticism from lawmakers, activists, and members of the Muslim community across the country.

Source: CSW

