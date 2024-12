Shafaqna English- The Swedish government has tabled a bill to restrict the possibility of rejected asylum seekers re-applying for asylum without first leaving the country.

If passed, the motion could significantly lower the number of people who remain in the country illegally.

According to Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, the proposed change in legislation is intended to close a loophole that many failed asylum seekers have allegedly been using for years.

