OCHA: Nearly one million Gazans risk spending winter without adequate shelter

Shafaqna English- Nearly one million Gazans risk spending winter without adequate shelter as UN agencies reported.

Flooding has already caused damage to makeshift shelters across the Gaza Strip, but humanitarian teams have only been able to provide assistance to 285,000 people to carry out repairs between September and late November because deliveries of materials into the enclave remain so limited.

“At least 945,000 others now require urgent winterization support to protect them from the rain and cold weather,” OCHA said, noting that “waiting outside Gaza are 58,000 sealing-off kits and over 36,000 tarpaulins that have already been procured to cover the needs of about 400,000 people, but these would need two months to be brought in at the current rate of 10 shelter trucks entering Gaza per week”.

