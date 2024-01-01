English
[Exclusive Photos] Cold wave intensifies in Kashmir

Shafaqna English- Ahead of Chillai-Kalan, the 40 day harsh winter period, cold weather conditions has gripped Kashmir valley. Srinagar city settled at minus 5.3°C and recorded the second coldest night of the season.

The cold wave has resulted in the freezing of some water bodies, including the fringes of the famous Dal lake and residential water supply pipes in many areas of the city and other towns of the Valley.

The Meteorological Department office has forecast mainly dry weather until December 26, with the possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

