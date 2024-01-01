Most parts of Saudi Arabia experience a chilly winter

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology on Wednesday warned of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in the Kingdom until Saturday as most parts of the country experience a chilly winter.

The authorities urged people to avoid valleys and low-lying water-logged areas susceptible to flooding and to follow instructions issued through official portals and social media platforms.

The meteorology center, forecasting rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, said: “Some areas in Saudi are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. We urge everyone to follow the warnings issued about the expected situation via the center’s website, social media, and the Anwa app.”

Source: Arab News

