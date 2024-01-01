[Video] Supporting Muslim Students: Mental Health & Spiritual Guidance in College

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presents: “Mental Health Matters” – Episode 5, In this episode of Mental Health Matters, host Maryam Hilli is joined by mental health counselor Anisa Diab and special guest Shaikh Fiyadh Jafar, a research scholar at New York University and an associate chaplain for NYU’s Center for Global and Spiritual Life.

They discuss the challenges faced by Muslim students in college, and the vital role that Muslim chaplains play in offering spiritual and emotional support. Shaikh Fiyadh explains his daily responsibilities, which include organizing programs to help students cultivate their spirituality, as well as offering one-on-one counseling for students dealing with personal and academic challenges, such as family issues, relationships, and financial stress.

The conversation also touches on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college students. Shaikh Fiyadh reflects on how the isolation caused by the pandemic intensified personal struggles for many, with an increase in mental health issues, domestic violence, and difficulties in seeking help due to remote communication. Anisa Diab, drawing from her experience as a college counselor, discusses the importance of students accessing campus counseling services and how a supportive environment is crucial for addressing their mental health needs. The episode emphasizes the need for both professional counseling and spiritual guidance to help students manage the pressures and challenges of college life.

Part of Series: Mental Health Matters

www.shafaqna.com