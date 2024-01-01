Qatar: Doha Metro announces changes to Metrolink services

Shafaqna English- Doha Metro has announced an important service update to the Metrolink public transportation system effective December 18, 2024.

According to the announcement, the M143 bus will begin operating from the Hamad Hospital station shelter 3, instead of the previous Corniche station.

This change is being implemented to better serve commuters in the area.

Metrolink encourages riders to download the Karwa Journey Planner app to stay up-to-date on the latest service changes and plan their trips accordingly.

Source: The Peninsula

