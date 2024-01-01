Sources: Syrian Shia Muslims seeking refuge in Lebanon

Shafaqna English- Tens of thousands of Syrians, mostly Shia Muslims, are seeking refuge in Lebanon, fearing persecution.

At the border with Lebanon, where thousands of people were trying to leave Syria on Thursday, a dozen Shia Muslims interviewed by Reuters described threats made against them, sometimes in person but mostly on social media.

Their accounts reflect fears of persecution despite promises of protection by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

300,000 Shia Muslims live in Syria

There are about 300,000 Shia Muslims all over Syria. They primarily live in the towns of Nubl and al-Zahra in the northern countryside of Aleppo, as well as in al-Foua and Kafraya in the Idlib countryside, and Daraa and its surroundings. Some of the Shia Muslims also reside in the al-Amin and Zain al-Abidin neighborhoods of Damascus, as well as in the Sayyida Zaynab area, villages in Homs, the Deir ez-Zor countryside, and al-Hasakah

During the Daesh terrorist group’s attacks, Syria’s Shias faced massacres and sieges and some of their homes were destroyed.

The future of minorities is central to discussions about Syria’s reconstruction

Recent events in Syria opens a chapter fraught with peril for the country’s minorities. The fate of these minorities will offer a glimpse into how inclusive the new Syria could become.

Source: The Conversation, IQNA, Daily star

