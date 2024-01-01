Iraq: Nineveh Governor advocates for the rapid return of Mosul’s Christian community

Shafaqna English- Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil and Cardinal Louis Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, underscored the importance of ensuring the swift return of Christians to Mosul.

Following his meeting with Cardinal Sako, Governor Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency, “Christians are the original inhabitants of Mosul, and their presence is vital. The extremist gangs destroyed everything in Nineveh, but they could not destroy the social fabric among its communities.”

He explained that the local government has begun reconstructing the old city and is looking forward to the true return of Christians. The governor’s administration has started rebuilding the Al-Maskouna Church through the local government’s budget.

Source: Shafaq News

