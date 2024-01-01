France: A Muslim school filed lawsuit against parliamentarian for defamation

The Al-Kindi school group is suing the lawmaker after the politician accused the school of “denying history” and not teaching students about the Holocaust.

The school strongly denies these accusations and says the politician’s claims are false and harmful, calling them “an attempt to smear its reputation.” The school further warned that it would not let “this lie go unpunished” and filed legal action.

Al-Kindi has defended its record in promoting historical awareness.

Al-Kindi is the last Muslim private school in France operating under a state contract. It has been under heavy scrutiny from local authorities this year, facing multiple surprise inspections. Officials accuse the school of financial and teaching irregularities, claiming that funds meant for state-approved classes were used for unapproved activities.

The National Federation for Muslim Private Schools (FNEM) has come out in support of Al-Kindi, accusing the government of targeting Muslim schools unfairly. It says Catholic schools under similar contracts do not face the same level of examination and inspection.

In response, Al Kindi administrators have dismissed the allegations while insisting that French officials are “obsessed” with Muslim schools.