Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right (Part 28)

Shafaqna English- Commentary on Imam Sajjad’s (AS) Treaties of Right by Mohammad Sobhanie.

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

وَأمّا حَقُّ ذِي المَعْرُوفِ عَلَيكَ فَـــــــأَنْ تَشْكُرَهُ وتَذْكُرَ مَعْرُوفَهُ وتَنْشُرَ لَهُ الْمَقَــــــــــالَةَ الْحَسَنَةَ، وَتُخلِصَ لَهُ الدُّعَـــــاءَ فِيمَــــا بَينَكَ وبَيْنَ اللَّهِ سُبْحَانَهُ، فَإنّكَ إذَا فَعَلْتَ ذَلِكَ كُنْتَ قَدْ شَكَرْتَهُ سِرًّا وَعَلانِيَـةً. ثُمَّ إنْ أَمْكَنَ مُكَافَأَتَهُ بالْفِعْلِ كَافَأتَهُ وإلاّ كُنْتَ مُرْصِدًا لَهُ مُوطِّنًا نَفْسَكَ عَلَيْهَا.

The Right of a Person who Treats you Well

Translation: The right of the one who has done you a favor is that you thank him, mention his favor, spread good words about him, and sincerely pray for him between you and Allah (SWT), the Most High. If you do that, you will have thanked him privately and publicly. If you can return his favor, please do so; if not, commit to doing it later.

Commentary: Humans naturally tend to reciprocate kindness with similar or greater generosity, or at the very least, with verbal acknowledgment and thanks. Imam Sajjad (AS) states that the rights of those who have shown us kindness are fourfold:

(فَـــــــأَنْ تَشْكُرَهُ) Thank them personally.

(وتَذْكُرَ مَعْرُوفَهُ وتَنْشُرَ لَهُ الْمَقَــــــــــالَةَ الْحَسَنَةَ) Acknowledge his good deeds and speak well of him.

(وَتُخلِصَ لَهُ الدُّعَـــــاءَ فِيمَــــا بَينَكَ وبَيْنَ اللَّهِ سُبْحَانَهُ) Sincerely pray for him in your heart to Allah (SWT), the Most High.

(ثُمَّ إنْ أَمْكَنَ مُكَافَأَتَهُ بالْفِعْلِ كَافَأتَهُ) Return his favor with similar or greater generosity whenever possible.

Recognizing and honoring the rights of individuals who show us kindness is essential. People who offer support and compassion deserve appreciation and respect. Acknowledging their kindness fosters deeper connections and encourages a cycle of generosity.

Islamic teachings highlight the significance of expressing gratitude to those through whom God has granted us Divine Blessings. This includes parents, teachers, and anyone who contributes to our well-being. The Prophet (PBUH) said [1], “If someone does you a favor, you should return the kindness. If you cannot do so, verbally express your gratitude and acknowledge the favor.”

مَنْ أُتِيَ إليهِ معروفٌ فلِيكافئَ بهِ ، و مَنْ لمْ يستطعْ فلِيذكرْهُ ، فإنَّ مَنْ ذكرَهُ فقد شكرَهُ ،

Imam Reza (AS) in a narration said [2], “Whoever does not thank the people who have done him a favor has not thank Allah (SWT):”

مَنْ لَمْ يَشْكُرِ الْمُنْعِمَ مِنَ الْمَخْلُوقِينَ لَمْ يَشْكُرِ اللَّهَ عَزَّ وَ جَل

Verse 31:14 of Luqman highlights the significance of appreciating parents for their sacrifices. The Verse states, “Be grateful to God and to your parents.”

(أَنِ اشْكُرْ لِي وَلِوَالِدَيْكَ).

In Verse 19:96 (Surah Maryam), the Holy Quran emphasizes the link between good deeds and being loved by others. It states that those who perform good deeds will have their love placed in the hearts of other believers by Allah (SWT). The verse is as follows:

إِنَّ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ سَيَجْعَلُ لَهُمُ الرَّحْمَٰنُ وُدًّا ‎﴿٩٦﴾‏

19:96 Indeed, those who have believed and done righteous deeds – the Most Merciful will bestow love for them (in the hearts of believers).

Verse 41:34 of Surah Fussilat states that good deeds act like alchemy, transforming enmity into friendship. Therefore, if someone wrongs you out of hostility, the verse encourages you to respond with kindness. The verse is as follows:

وَلَا تَسْتَوِي الْحَسَنَةُ وَلَا السَّيِّئَةُ ۚ ادْفَعْ بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ فَإِذَا الَّذِي بَيْنَكَ وَبَيْنَهُ عَدَاوَةٌ كَأَنَّهُ وَلِيٌّ حَمِيمٌ ‎﴿٣٤﴾‏

41:34 And not equal are the good deed and the bad. Repel (evil) by that (deed) which is better; and thereupon the one whom between you and him is enmity (will become) as though he was a devoted friend.

Note:

Commentary on Imam Al-Sajjad's (AS) treaties of right

