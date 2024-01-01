Forbes: Mission Space to Revolutionize Space Weather Forecasting

Shafaqna English- Mission Space, a startup focusing on space weather forecasting, aims to revolutionize prediction accuracy by deploying 24 specialized satellites by 2028. Using publicly available data and advanced modeling, the company seeks to protect critical ground infrastructure and ensure the safety of astronauts and space tourists as space travel increases. Solar events like coronal mass ejections can disrupt satellites, power grids, and communication systems, causing economic losses and safety risks as Forbes wrote.

Currently, forecasting models provide only 7.5% accuracy, often resulting in unnecessary shutdowns, such as a four-day outage in New Zealand earlier this year. Mission Space plans to offer localized forecasts that pinpoint specific risks, enabling better preparation and reducing avoidable disruptions. By enhancing accuracy, the startup intends to help industries switch to backup systems or deactivate affected assets efficiently.

Space weather impacts not only space activities but also Earth’s infrastructure, from aviation to GPS systems. Historical events like the Carrington Event of 1859 demonstrate the devastating potential of solar storms, which could wreak havoc on modern, electricity-dependent economies. Mission Space’s innovative approach could mitigate these risks and support the growing off-planet population while protecting trillions in assets on Earth.

Source: Forbes

www.shafaqna.com