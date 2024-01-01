European Muslims arrive in Medina

Shafaqna English- A new group of Muslim pilgrims from Europe arrived in Medina on Thursday to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia, which supervises the program, received 250 visitors from 14 different countries. The ministry will provide the group services during their stay.

As well as visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque the pilgrims will tour historic sites including the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, and the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization.

Source: New Arab

