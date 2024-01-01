English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

European Muslims arrive in Medina

0

Shafaqna English- A new group of Muslim pilgrims from Europe arrived in Medina on Thursday to perform Umrah.

Saudi Arabia, which supervises the program, received 250 visitors from 14 different countries. The ministry will provide the group services during their stay.

As well as visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque the pilgrims will tour historic sites including the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, and the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Most parts of Saudi Arabia experience chilly winter

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia registers 13,040 new sites of historical importance

leila yazdani

Riyadh Metro launches red-green lines

nafiseh yazdani

FIFA named Saudi Arabia as hosts for 2034 World Cup

nasibeh yazdani

Apple to open online store in Saudi Arabia in 2025

nafiseh yazdani

Survey: Inbound tourism spending in Mecca region reached SR111 billion in 2023

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.