Germany: Where do the parties stand on immigration issues in elections?

Shafaqna English- German voters will be heading to the polls on February 23. The parties from the far-left to the far right have already unveiled their policies on immigration and asylum.

The Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party (CSU) are expected to make gains in this election – likely enough to gain a mandate to form a new government with coalition partners. Current polls suggest that the center-right party might get as much as a third of the vote.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, however, appears to have shifted its views and approach over the past decade on migration matters. The “Welcome Refugees” culture that was promoted by Merkel at the height of the so-called “refugee crisis” of 2015 and 2016 has since been replaced by a much tougher stance by the current party leader and candidate for the chancellorship, Friedrich Merz.

Source: Info Migrants

