Afghanistan: Girls demand education 2 years after being banned from university

Shafaqna English- As two years have passed since the Taliban banned women and girls from pursuing higher education, some female students have once again criticized this situation.

They are urging the interim government to reopen universities for them as soon as possible.

Azada, a second-year university student, said: “I thought that by the month of Hamal, girls might be allowed to return to universities. Unfortunately, we have still not been permitted to go to university this year.”

Adiba, a graduate of the faculty of therapeutic medicine, said: “Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to open the doors of schools and universities to all girls. A society without education is a society headed towards stagnation.”

