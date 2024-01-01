Fearful of a ‘terrorist wave’, Egypt applies new regulations for the entry of Syrians

Shafaqna English- Egyptian authorities have started applying new regulations for the entry of Syrians with residencies in Europe; the United States; Canada, and Gulf countries into Egypt.

In light of the new regulations, Syrian nationals with residencies in the aforementioned regions have to get security approval from Egyptian embassies and consulates in their countries of residence before being allowed to enter Egypt.

The new requirement adds to the entry visa prerequisite for Syrians who want to enter the Arab country.

Source: New Arab

