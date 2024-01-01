English
International Shia News Agency
Armenian Christians in Jerusalem’s Old City feel the walls closing in

0

Shafaqna English- The small Armenian Christian community in Jerusalem’s Old City has begun to fracture under pressure from forces they say threaten them.

As Israel’s war on Gaza rages and Israeli attacks on people in the occupied West Bank continue, Armenian residents of the Old City of Jerusalem are fighting a different battle – quieter, they say, but no less existential.

One of the oldest communities in Jerusalem, the Armenians have lived in the Old City for more than 1,500 years, centered around the Armenian convent.

Source: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

