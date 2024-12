Shafaqna English- Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, has been accused of fostering a culture of fear and bias among journalists covering Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

At least 13 current staff and freelancers, along with a former correspondent have said that the network leans pro-Israel, with some alleging Islamophobic and dehumanizing remarks about Palestinians are tolerated in its Berlin newsroom, according to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera.

Source: Daily Sabah

