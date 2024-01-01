Ahkam Graph: What is the general ruling in regards to artificial insemination?

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Artificial Insemination”.
Question & Answer
Question: What is the general ruling in regards to artificial insemination?
Answer: There is no problem in it, however, since the process may involve masturbation, and implanting involves touching and seeing the private parts, insemination would only be allowed when the parties involved may face difficulty in their life which is not normally bearable. Also, regards to the matters of inheritance and Mahramiyyat the parties involved need to refer to the specific Islamic Law rulings.
